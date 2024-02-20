Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $279.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.