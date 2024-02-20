Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 5.6%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $115.12 and last traded at $115.71. 569,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,835,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

