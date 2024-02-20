Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,804 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 264,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,546. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $45.30.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

