Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 168,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 676,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,601,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

