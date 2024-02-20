Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-3.5% yr/yr to $3.704-3.778 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. Allegion also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.150 EPS.

Allegion Stock Performance

ALLE opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $134.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.29.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

