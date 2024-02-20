Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Allegion comprises 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after purchasing an additional 825,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after acquiring an additional 176,973 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Allegion by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 467,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ALLE traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $135.74. The stock had a trading volume of 525,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,317. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.14. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

