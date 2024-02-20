ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

ALLETE Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE ALE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. 289,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,430. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,834,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,402,000 after buying an additional 176,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ALLETE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,202,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,853,000 after buying an additional 44,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

