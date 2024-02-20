ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. ALLETE also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS.

Shares of ALE opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $49.29 and a fifty-two week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.43%.

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 105.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ALLETE by 921.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

