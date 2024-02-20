Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.95. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $225.22. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

