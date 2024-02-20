Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after acquiring an additional 840,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. 3,721,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991,971. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.