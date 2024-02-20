Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 471 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Copart by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The stock had a trading volume of 816,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,417. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

