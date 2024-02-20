Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campion Asset Management lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 9.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DINO stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.15. The company had a trading volume of 393,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

