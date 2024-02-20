Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 73.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1,041.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Hershey by 39.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.54. 343,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,338. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

