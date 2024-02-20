Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $26,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.63. 1,584,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,253,548. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.