Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in OneMain were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. 329,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,632. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMF

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.