Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $60,355,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 7,197 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $8,404,224.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $14,707,146. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO traded down $25.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,256.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,404. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $1,336.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,212.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,028.68.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

