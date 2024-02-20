Altshuler Shaham Ltd Reduces Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 261.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 849,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.6 %

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 601,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,137. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

