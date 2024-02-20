Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 1,017 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $72.80. 1,765,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,234. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

