Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 307 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 49.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

