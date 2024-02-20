Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 345 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.33. 142,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,270. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

