Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 6,626 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,948,000 after buying an additional 2,930,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after buying an additional 1,901,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,432,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,033,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWN

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.