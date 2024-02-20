Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 69 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,138,000 after buying an additional 433,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,580,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,809,000 after acquiring an additional 107,998 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.28. The stock had a trading volume of 297,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,423. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $182.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.32 and a 200 day moving average of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

