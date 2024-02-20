Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 936 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 988,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,802,000 after acquiring an additional 48,574 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 837,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,192,000 after buying an additional 55,376 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 952,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,019,000 after acquiring an additional 98,502 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 89,721 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.68.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

