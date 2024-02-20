American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $175,667,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.