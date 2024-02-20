AMERISAFE (AMSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMSF opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a market cap of $963.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $57.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 7.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 12.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

