AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,172 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.37% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $108,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMN traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 745,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

