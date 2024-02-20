Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.8% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $188.60. 2,864,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,576. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average of $182.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.96.

View Our Latest Report on ADI

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.