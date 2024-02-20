Analysts Set Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Target Price at $26.97

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.97.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 over the last three months. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,583,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 3.72.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

