Analysts Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price at $81.86

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,677.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $94.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 203.30% and a negative return on equity of 191.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

