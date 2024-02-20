Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $77.40

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $71.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. CarMax has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

