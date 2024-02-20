Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $96.43

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.43.
Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 20,029 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,307,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth $274,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CRUS opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
