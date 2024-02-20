Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $32.87

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.87.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

CAG opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,629.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,837,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,977,000 after purchasing an additional 506,889 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

