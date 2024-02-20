Analysts Set First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Target Price at C$18.26

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of FCR.UN opened at C$16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.42.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

