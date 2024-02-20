Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $99.14

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $102.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $105.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 261.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 849,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

