Analyzing Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) and Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -3.86% -29.95% -16.25% Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $662.84 million 1.99 -$38.63 million ($0.39) -15.23 Falcon’s Beyond Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Falcon’s Beyond Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Falcon’s Beyond Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rush Street Interactive and Falcon’s Beyond Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 0 5 0 3.00 Falcon’s Beyond Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Falcon’s Beyond Global.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Falcon’s Beyond Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry. In addition, the company develops, owns, and operates themed entertainment resorts and theme parks. Further, it engages in the production, development, and licensing of proprietary narrative, story-driven intellection property and third-party partnered brands through multiple media and consumer products channels. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.