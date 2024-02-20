Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,136 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,344. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.