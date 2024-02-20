Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,907,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456,261 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $799,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 408.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after buying an additional 229,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.47. 589,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.94. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,260,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

