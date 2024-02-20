Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
AFT opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.