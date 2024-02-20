Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.47. 5,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.19. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.24 and a twelve month high of $190.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

