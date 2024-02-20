Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $206.77.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

