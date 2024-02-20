Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.40.

AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,116,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,063,000 after purchasing an additional 972,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

