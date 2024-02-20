Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.40.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $206.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,116,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,063,000 after buying an additional 972,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after acquiring an additional 682,098 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

