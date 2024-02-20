Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

AMAT traded down $12.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,818. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,854,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $948,762,000 after purchasing an additional 116,808 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 27,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

