Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.00. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,412 shares in the company, valued at $12,981,205.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 20,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,205.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $634,375 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 190,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

