Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,053 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 96,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

