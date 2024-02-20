Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.22.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
