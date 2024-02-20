argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $392.23

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $392.23, but opened at $406.94. argenx shares last traded at $404.83, with a volume of 75,547 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

