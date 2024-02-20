Ark Trading 9.8% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $168.60 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002087 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002742 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001729 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,014,418 coins and its circulating supply is 179,014,302 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.