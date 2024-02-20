Art de Finance (ADF) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Art de Finance has a total market capitalization of $221.64 million and $502,171.21 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Art de Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Art de Finance Token Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,636,284 tokens. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 121,636,283.941839 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.9540762 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $541,425.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Art de Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Art de Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.