Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 129.11% from the company’s previous close.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.95. Arteris has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arteris news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $62,212.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul L. Alpern sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $62,212.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,899.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $455,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

About Arteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIP. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 89.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arteris by 51.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 203.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

