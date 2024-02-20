Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AORT opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $771.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Artivion has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $19.61.

In other news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $244,116.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 128,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,194. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Artivion news, VP John E. Davis sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $244,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 21,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $382,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $936,212 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Artivion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

